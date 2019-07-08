EchoStar Corporation (SATS) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Comparing side by side

As Communication Equipment companies, EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 40 2.03 N/A -0.06 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 50 5.24 N/A 0.47 112.18

Table 1 highlights EchoStar Corporation and Acacia Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EchoStar Corporation are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Acacia Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EchoStar Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for EchoStar Corporation and Acacia Communications Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The consensus target price of EchoStar Corporation is $60.5, with potential upside of 32.94%. Competitively Acacia Communications Inc. has a consensus target price of $47.25, with potential downside of -1.69%. Based on the results delivered earlier, EchoStar Corporation is looking more favorable than Acacia Communications Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.7% of EchoStar Corporation shares and 72.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of EchoStar Corporation shares. Competitively, 7.7% are Acacia Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -2.11% 2.57% -3.36% 6.27% -22.31% 9.8% Acacia Communications Inc. -3.69% -13.25% 21.19% 15.31% 54.6% 39.34%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation was less bullish than Acacia Communications Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Acacia Communications Inc. beats EchoStar Corporation.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.