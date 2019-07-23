Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Upped Stake; Davidson Investment Advisors Has Upped Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 3,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,437 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 197,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 4.37 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 908,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.50 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.51 million, up from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corp. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 178,180 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,849 shares to 170,778 shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 5,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,247 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Fincl Bank holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 173,595 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 164,000 shares. Alethea Mngmt Ltd reported 1.78% stake. Pennsylvania Trust owns 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 11,558 shares. Smithfield Com owns 7,615 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Davis R M holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,745 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,266 shares. Schaller Inv Gp owns 8,461 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co has 0.94% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shell Asset Mngmt Communication accumulated 299,024 shares. Granite Invest Prtn owns 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 18,434 shares. Moreover, First Personal Financial Ser has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,030 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Llc reported 5,739 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 8.85M were reported by Royal State Bank Of Canada.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $107.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment Management owns 26,359 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Menta Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,364 shares. Northern Corp reported 0% stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 964,768 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 38,579 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 327,095 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna International Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Reilly Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 21,080 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co stated it has 25,804 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 9,497 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS).