Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Its Holding by $32.70 Million as Share Value Rose; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $959,420

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 1,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $8.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1771.33. About 1.94M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Amazon’s Rivals Fear They Will Lose Out on Pentagon’s Cloud-Computing Contract; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 908,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 5.50M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.51 million, up from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corp. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.8. About 102,573 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $57.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0.01% or 25,200 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 115,147 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Amp Capital Invsts has 8,600 shares. Roosevelt Investment owns 10,592 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 91,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Lp owns 0.07% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 964,768 shares. First Personal Financial Service invested in 0% or 51 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 9,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nokomis Limited Liability Corp owns 58,028 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Vident Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Thrivent For Lutherans has 28,876 shares. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 411,561 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS).

