Echostar Cmn (SATS) Holder Jbf Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $717,200 as Shares Rose; Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holder Cortland Advisers Increased Its Position by $10.84 Million as Shares Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 1.19 million shares traded or 56.53% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Echostar Corporation Cmn (SATS) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, down from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corporation Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 717,569 shares traded or 21.44% up from the average. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 40.44 million shares or 5.72% less from 42.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.1% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Morgan Stanley owns 33,556 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 136,210 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 81,017 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 0.17% or 510,815 shares. Indaba Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 6.44% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Next Fincl invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 2.97 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.13% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 20,995 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Communications Na reported 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Park West Asset Management Llc stated it has 971,662 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 0.31% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 19,710 shares.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $550.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) by 11,600 shares to 23,200 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $20.45 million for 46.73 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hughes India Launches Maritime Mobility Services – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AlgÃ©rie Telecom Satellite Selects Hughes JUPITER System to Launch Satellite Internet Service – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of DISH Network Are Down 10% on Monday – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Axesat to Offer Hughes Satellite Services to Enterprise Customers in Colombia – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 267,450 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $73.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 155,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,511 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Noble Midstream and Greenfield Midstream Provide Black Diamond Gathering Commercial Update – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.