Echo Street Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Amdocs LTD (DOX) by $21.24 Million as Shares Rose; As Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Valuation Rose, Holder Hourglass Capital Increased Stake

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 47,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The hedge fund held 427,560 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 379,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 1.61M shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 412.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 393,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 488,856 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 95,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63. About 532,825 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,822 shares to 42,744 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,097 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp invested in 59,995 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 191,220 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Limited has 21,976 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 669,505 shares. Hyman Charles D has 37,934 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 5,664 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,408 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Oakbrook Limited Co accumulated 11,500 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 375,500 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 5,077 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 27,320 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 85,861 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 33,279 shares to 47,169 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 9,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc.