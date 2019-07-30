Echo Street Capital Management Upped By $558,220 Its Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Holding; Shorts at Chemocentryx (CCXI) Lowered By 17.4%

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) stake by 7.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc acquired 27,911 shares as Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT)’s stock declined 16.11%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 401,123 shares with $8.42 million value, up from 373,212 last quarter. Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I now has $1.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 1.22 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M

Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) had a decrease of 17.4% in short interest. CCXI’s SI was 1.11M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 17.4% from 1.34M shares previously. With 407,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s short sellers to cover CCXI’s short positions. The SI to Chemocentryx Inc’s float is 4.64%. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 152,500 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has risen 11.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – EXPECTS TO UTILIZE CASH AND INVESTMENTS BETWEEN $65 MLN AND $75 MLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.19; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemocentryx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCXI); 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in ChemoCentryx; 31/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in; 09/03/2018 ChemoCentryx 4Q EPS 80c; 23/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 03/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Presenting at Conference Apr 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ChemoCentryx, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 33.34 million shares or 22.88% more from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 5,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited owns 134,827 shares. Farallon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.17% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 1.50M shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co owns 5,183 shares. Amer Intll Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.01% or 1.38M shares. 9,979 were accumulated by Group One Trading Lp. Fernwood Investment Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Carmignac Gestion stated it has 0.32% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Sei Invs reported 0% stake. Assetmark has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.01% or 51,190 shares. Arrowstreet Lp stated it has 324,748 shares.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $467.29 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Avacopan , an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis.

Among 4 analysts covering ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ChemoCentryx had 6 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was initiated by Leerink Swann with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. FBR Capital upgraded ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) on Wednesday, March 27 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Capital Management has 19,125 shares. Aviance Cap Management Lc holds 0% or 208 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation owns 341,400 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 13,558 shares. 16,550 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Advisory Network Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 1,088 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Wedge L LP Nc reported 577,393 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc has 0.04% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 63,785 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 0.01% or 31,342 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 19,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Among 2 analysts covering Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup.