Echo Street Capital Management Trimmed Meritage Homes (MTH) Stake By $421,432; Madrona Global Bond Etf (NYSEARCA:FWDB) SI Increased By 11.11%

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) stake by 0.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 9,578 shares as Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)’s stock rose 17.73%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 1.16M shares with $51.76M value, down from 1.17M last quarter. Meritage Homes Corp now has $2.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 740,858 shares traded or 122.44% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 57,076 shares to 95,618 valued at $19.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 9,418 shares and now owns 36,075 shares. Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. Lord Phillippe sold $24,165 worth of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) on Wednesday, February 13. 19,500 shares were sold by WHITE C TIMOTHY, worth $878,865. Sferruzza Hilla also sold $33,043 worth of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 2 analysts covering Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meritage Homes had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 1 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 1 by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan downgraded Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) on Thursday, March 7 to “Sell” rating.