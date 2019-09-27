Echo Street Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by $4.66 Million as Stock Price Rose; Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Holder Lau Associates Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.22. About 962,516 shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 194,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 4.11 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.00 million, down from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 291,720 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 61,971 shares to 682,002 shares, valued at $56.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 16,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold AMH shares while 73 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 248.76 million shares or 0.96% more from 246.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 0.08% or 284,400 shares. Fil reported 925,014 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 71,010 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Great Lakes Lc invested in 0.18% or 330,467 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa invested in 507,354 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Comerica Bank has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Highlander Cap Lc stated it has 0.05% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 44,720 shares. Honeywell Intll Inc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 95,489 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 17,674 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 9,954 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 217,471 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $81.15 million for 23.85 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 35 in Q2 2019. Its up 35.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold DD shares while 1 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 3175.13% more from 187,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 0.14% or 10,153 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 4,755 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Ltd Company has invested 1.21% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Curbstone accumulated 12,612 shares. 33,646 were reported by Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd. Novare Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 56,237 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Cypress Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) has 276 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 2,952 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md holds 10,417 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa reported 6,547 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 2,305 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt Inc holds 4,478 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt New York has 0% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 189 shares. Grimes Com Incorporated owns 3,967 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Associate invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.12 million for 18.10 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.