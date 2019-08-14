Echo Street Capital Management Trimmed Its American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake by $9.10 Million; Shapiro Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Regions Financial (RF) as Stock Value Rose

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 560,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 6.71 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.01B, up from 6.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 6.32M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 413,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 4.31 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.87 million, down from 4.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 194,042 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,200 shares to 8,380 shares, valued at $848.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 41,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,136 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap has 26,137 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww reported 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). National Com Tx holds 18,610 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 5.07M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.59 million shares. Salzhauer Michael invested in 1.09% or 157,732 shares. Fsi Gru Llc holds 295,124 shares or 4.51% of its portfolio. Jag Management Limited Com holds 63,972 shares. Shine Advisory Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,612 shares. 1.37 million are held by Raymond James And Assocs. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 1.20 million shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 82,809 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

