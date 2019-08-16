Echo Street Capital Management Raised By $4.32 Million Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position; American Capital Management Has Boosted Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Stake By $950,750

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) stake by 3.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc acquired 55,322 shares as Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 1.82 million shares with $142.25M value, up from 1.77M last quarter. Grace W R & Co Del New now has $4.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.93. About 175,803 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook

American Capital Management Inc increased Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) stake by 132.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 19,015 shares as Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)’s stock declined 14.73%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 33,340 shares with $1.67M value, up from 14,325 last quarter. Bottomline Technologies now has $1.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 89,635 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) stake by 345,310 shares to 854,444 valued at $51.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) stake by 32,062 shares and now owns 82,759 shares. Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc was reduced too.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $344,370 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $68,210 was made by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2. Shares for $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III.

Among 2 analysts covering Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bottomline Technologies has $6500 highest and $5700 lowest target. $60.67’s average target is 42.42% above currents $42.6 stock price. Bottomline Technologies had 4 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Raymond James.

American Capital Management Inc decreased Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) stake by 14,390 shares to 268,970 valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Factset Research System (NYSE:FDS) stake by 3,289 shares and now owns 270,150 shares. Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was reduced too.

