Echo Street Capital Management Maintains Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI); Alyeska Investment Group LP Lowered Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holding by $18.98 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 87,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 845,038 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.17M, up from 757,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $149.07. About 1.20 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 253,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.02 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.87. About 1.08 million shares traded or 17.01% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 03/04/2018 – JACOBS SELECTED FOR PROJECTS IN OVER 15 AFRICAN COUNTRIES; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 12,208 shares to 190,126 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 248,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,941 shares, and cut its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest owns 0.08% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 77,562 shares. Amp Capital Ltd accumulated 0.57% or 796,312 shares. Horizon Invests Lc accumulated 27,550 shares. Hartford Mngmt owns 100,515 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Llc owns 198,001 shares. Sageworth Trust Company accumulated 71 shares. 77,190 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Shine Investment Advisory owns 1,088 shares. 812,580 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Mackenzie Fincl owns 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 9,973 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Com holds 1,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 1,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Charles Schwab Inc has invested 0.14% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Park Natl Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,898 shares. Kings Point Capital Management has invested 1.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.38M for 18.17 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg holds 0.03% or 97,465 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 88 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa accumulated 10,054 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 686,792 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.08% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 221,631 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palisade Cap Mgmt Nj holds 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 3,090 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America holds 335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advsr holds 555 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Co owns 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 68 shares. 22,451 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc. Fire Grp Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs invested in 0.53% or 26,110 shares. 700 are held by Payden And Rygel.

