Echo Street Capital Management Maintains Holding in Church & Dwight (CHD); Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Cut Its Graco (GGG) Holding by $3.47 Million; Valuation Rose

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 33,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 271,040 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31M, up from 237,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 549,816 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 70,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,389 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, down from 281,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 371,147 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,111 shares to 15,237 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 206,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Graco Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Graco Reports First Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Graco (NYSE:GGG) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id invested in 0.71% or 149,107 shares. Leavell Inv Management holds 0.08% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 14,551 shares. Co Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Cadinha Com Ltd Com has 0.24% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 25,067 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 28,891 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). 9,871 were accumulated by Fund. 6,071 were reported by Cibc Asset Management. 44 were reported by Assetmark Incorporated. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.09% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 39,177 shares. Pacific Glob Inv has 0.15% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 13,923 shares. 172,460 were reported by Rbo And Ltd. 42,500 are owned by Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc owns 13 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. 2,500 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) shares with value of $109,076 were sold by Wordell Angela F.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.25 million for 23.99 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 79,030 shares to 376,870 shares, valued at $24.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 66,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,687 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Inv Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 67,188 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Incorporated invested in 6,712 shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd holds 2,875 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.11% or 5.43M shares in its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 549 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 52,132 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Co reported 3,552 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 1.68M shares. 780,012 were reported by Bowen Hanes &. Strategic Services Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 35,536 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 193,903 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 80 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.02% or 170,841 shares.