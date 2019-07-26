Echo Street Capital Management Lowered Visa (V) Holding by $6.71 Million; As Bp Plc Adr (BP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Old Republic International Has Cut Its Position

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 43,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 192,697 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.10 million, down from 235,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 5.52 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.16M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 6.55 million shares traded or 18.67% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 09/05/2018 – WPP: BP NAMES PFD PARTNER FOR MARKETING COMMUNICATION SERVICES; 11/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP BPMP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – HELGE LUND TO BE NEW BP CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – Egypt economy stabliises under Sisi but prices remain to be tamed; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO: CO IN STRONGER POSITION AFTER OIL CORRECTION; 06/03/2018 – AFS Partners with BP to Launch BP Global STEM Academies; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DUDLEY’S RE-ELECTION TO BOARD BY 99.66%; 16/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s Jan-Apr oil exports via Turkey pipeline fall 0.2 pct yr/yr

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smuckers J M (NYSE:SJM) by 8,000 shares to 232,000 shares, valued at $27.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.83B for 11.74 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 57,076 shares to 95,618 shares, valued at $19.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 132,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

