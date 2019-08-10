Echo Street Capital Management Lifted Servicenow (NOW) Position By $9.85 Million; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lowered Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 40.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc acquired 40,051 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 138,240 shares with $34.08M value, up from 98,189 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $49.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Berry Global Group (BERY) stake by 6.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 232,750 shares as Berry Global Group (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 3.10 million shares with $166.87M value, down from 3.33 million last quarter. Berry Global Group now has $5.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 1.34M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 572,818 are held by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. 2,692 are owned by Amer. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 148,368 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gratia Cap Limited Liability reported 45,223 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 1.13M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs LP owns 1,327 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canyon Advsr Lc owns 5.09 million shares or 6.61% of their US portfolio. 117,025 are owned by Hbk Invs Lp. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.04% or 10,786 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 238,718 shares. Atwood And Palmer owns 157,740 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 35,475 shares.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Berry Global Group’s Shares Plunged 18.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fantastic Plastic: Berry Global Analyst Sees Solid Earnings Growth Prospects – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arsenal Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of Seal for Life Industries – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: Has No Edge Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow Is A Core Growth Holding – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Monster Beverage Corp New stake by 88,075 shares to 427,963 valued at $23.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) stake by 276,876 shares and now owns 446,390 shares. Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $468,369 activity. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06M was made by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra.

Among 6 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $271 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has 1,156 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Crestwood Capital L P, a New York-based fund reported 48,600 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 203,938 were reported by Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Com New York. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 2,373 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,128 were accumulated by National Asset Mngmt. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 1,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 1.22 million shares. Natixis holds 0.05% or 29,450 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 33,850 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Capital Rech Invsts has 7.72M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 23,665 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 16 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 29,856 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.