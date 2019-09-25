Echo Street Capital Management Lifted Blackbaud (BLKB) Holding; Alexandria Capital Decreased Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $376,980 as Share Price Rose

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 1,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 4,781 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 5,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $356.59. About 923,652 shares traded or 85.17% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 61,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The hedge fund held 682,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.95M, up from 620,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 160,094 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.03 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 136,347 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Shine Invest Advisory reported 43 shares. Franklin Res holds 4.91 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 15,067 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt invested 4.26% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Echo Street Management Lc has 44,178 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 3,947 shares. Fundx Inv Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 113,029 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,930 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Central has 3.29% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 17.63% stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,873 shares.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 16,196 shares to 268,315 shares, valued at $17.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.05 million shares or 0.88% more from 49.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor owns 28,089 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Echo Street Capital Ltd invested in 682,002 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 95,803 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 35,698 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% stake. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Swiss State Bank has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Ls Advisors Lc reported 2,447 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 14,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 6,275 shares. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Inc stated it has 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Cornerstone Inc invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 8,667 shares.

