Echo Street Capital Management Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL); Sfmg Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased by $428,980

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 11,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 71,067 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, up from 59,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $164.75. About 115,571 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 1,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.57. About 1.52M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 20/03/2018 – Amazon On Track To Pass Google’s Alphabet As 2nd-biggest U.S. Company — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Trust Company has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullinan Associate owns 3,513 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Personal Advisors Corp reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pacific Global Investment has invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bartlett Limited Liability stated it has 536 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Foundry Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 456 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,835 shares. Guild Inv Mgmt accumulated 348 shares. Oppenheimer reported 34,657 shares stake. Alpha Cubed invested in 9,488 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Llc owns 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,781 shares. Naples Advsrs Limited Co invested in 1,089 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Tikvah Management Ltd Liability holds 26,219 shares or 15.5% of its portfolio. Pitcairn has 1.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Agf Invests reported 117,982 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.92 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 133,710 shares to 466,280 shares, valued at $26.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). State Street invested in 2.24 million shares. Mai Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 7,468 shares. Agf Invests holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 425,951 shares. Alps Inc holds 0% or 2,753 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 21,700 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 16,909 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 16,902 shares. Timpani Capital Mgmt Llc reported 1.29% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Brinker Inc owns 25,437 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 24,179 shares. Da Davidson reported 3,660 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 97,668 shares to 93,046 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 129,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,859 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).