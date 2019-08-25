Echo Street Capital Management Increases Holding in Pool (POOL); Steel Partners Holdings LP Continues to Hold Position in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 3,093 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named Pres and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Rev $335.3M; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Submits Proposal for Babcock & Wilcox Worth $3-$3.50/Shr; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 EBIT $184M-EBIT $225M; 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX TO REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS OFFER; 16/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 39,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 90,617 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95 million, up from 51,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $193.28. About 172,218 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zimbabwe says importing 300 MW from regional power pool – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronav announces second quarter and first half 2019 results – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hasbro’s Blockbuster Quarter Was Driven by Avengers and Magic – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Generex Biotechnology Reiterates 1:1 Stock Dividend for Clarity in the Market and Provides Details on Capital Structure – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess to Acquire US Treasuries Trading Operator LiquidityEdge – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 179,123 shares to 309,402 shares, valued at $22.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 102,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,033 shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $93,598 activity.