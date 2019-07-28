Echo Street Capital Management Increased Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $2.56 Million; Share Value Rose; Southern Company (SO) Stock Rose While Tnb Financial Has Lifted Its Holding

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 7,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,379 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, up from 28,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $366.2. About 564,363 shares traded or 25.69% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 7,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,004 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 258,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. $2.66M worth of stock was sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5. Conley Jason sold $1.54M worth of stock.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 219,951 shares to 631,099 shares, valued at $23.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 185,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,851 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

