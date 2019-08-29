Echo Street Capital Management Holding in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Has Boosted by $7.94 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Apollo Management Holdings LP Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Has Cut as Stock Rose

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 37.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 39,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The hedge fund held 144,964 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, up from 105,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $211.97. About 471,607 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 3.00 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (NYSE:KSS) by 755,000 shares to 895,000 shares, valued at $61.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc (Call) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 55,515 shares to 45,390 shares, valued at $21.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 92,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,196 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).