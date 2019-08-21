Echo Street Capital Management Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Has Cut by $1.94 Million; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) by $25.61 Million as Market Value Declined

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 711,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 571,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 173,602 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 13,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 285,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.68 million, down from 298,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $147.84. About 480,096 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Worldoil.com which published an article titled: “Camber Energy has regained compliance with NYSE American – WorldOil” on June 05, 2019.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 22,819 shares to 192,708 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 20,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

