Echo Street Capital Management Has Upped Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering TriMas (TRS)

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 19.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc acquired 21,280 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 130,264 shares with $17.33 million value, up from 108,984 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $25.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.23. About 874,599 shares traded or 7.30% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020

Among 2 analysts covering TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TriMas had 3 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 1. On Sunday, February 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. See TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $30 New Target: $33 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 93,322 shares. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,219 shares. Fred Alger Management owns 29,279 shares. American Gru Incorporated invested in 186,191 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Com holds 2,782 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,966 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 741,914 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 12,827 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks owns 275,506 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 11.40M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 4,316 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancshares And invested in 13,929 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 286,100 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Angi Homeservices Inc stake by 57,327 shares to 150,206 valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 179,123 shares and now owns 309,402 shares. Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $106 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TriMas Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 44.11 million shares or 0.77% less from 44.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al has 32,442 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation stated it has 40,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Citigroup Inc owns 15,366 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fin Inc holds 188,888 shares. 66,025 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Services Gru. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 89,643 shares. American Gru Inc reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Franklin Inc has 694,418 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 68,483 shares. 187,743 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Bbt has invested 0.85% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). 65,004 are held by Bancshares Of America Corp De. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.02% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 20,630 shares.

