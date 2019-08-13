Echo Street Capital Management Has Upped Its Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Stake by $558,220; Stock Price Declined; Carmax (KMX) Market Valuation Rose While Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Decreased Its Position

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 27,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 401,123 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, up from 373,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 1.17 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $83.9. About 886,372 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 89,092 shares to 363,050 shares, valued at $47.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 127,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,469 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 17,679 shares to 21,623 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89M for 15.65 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

