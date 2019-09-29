Echo Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Unifirst Mass (UNF) Stake; Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) SI Increased By 18.37%

Document Security Systems Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) had an increase of 18.37% in short interest. DSS’s SI was 366,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.37% from 309,200 shares previously. With 315,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Document Security Systems Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s short sellers to cover DSS’s short positions. The SI to Document Security Systems Inc’s float is 3.08%. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.0043 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3706. About 62,024 shares traded. Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) has declined 70.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSS News: 15/05/2018 – Document Security 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/03/2018 – Defense Security: 03/30/18 ATTENTION: NCAISS, NISS, ISFD, STEPP, and OBMS are currently unavailable. DSS OCIO is investigating; 17/04/2018 – Defense Security: 04/17/18 ATTENTION DSS IT System USERS: OCIO will be conducting a scheduled maintenance of the NCAISS; 15/05/2018 – Document Security 1Q Rev $4.38M; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 22/04/2018 – DJ Document Security Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSS); 26/03/2018 – Document Security Intends to Ask Court Handling Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Lift Pending Stay; 06/04/2018 – Defense Security: 04/07/18 Attention DSS IT System Users: OCIO is planning a scheduled maintenance outage that requires service; 09/05/2018 – WRITER INFORMATION RECEIVES THE PAYMENT CARD INDUSTRY DATA SECURITY STANDARD (PCI DSS) CERTIFICATION; 26/03/2018 – Document Security Systems: Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims Invalid

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Unifirst Corp Mass (UNF) stake by 16.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 29,233 shares as Unifirst Corp Mass (UNF)’s stock rose 23.13%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 149,897 shares with $28.27 million value, down from 179,130 last quarter. Unifirst Corp Mass now has $3.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $195.53. About 69,836 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends

Analysts await UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.96 EPS, down 4.85% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.06 per share. UNF’s profit will be $37.24 million for 24.94 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by UniFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.33% negative EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 62,065 shares to 379,211 valued at $28.34M in 2019Q2. It also upped Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) stake by 195,349 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold UNF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.24 million shares or 1.07% less from 14.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

