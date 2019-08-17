Echo Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Moodys (MCO) Stake by $18.48 Million; Stock Rose; Connors Investor Services Has Lowered Its Position in Wells Fargo (WFC) by $1.22 Million as Valuation Rose

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 102,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 123,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.28M, down from 225,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 562,371 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S RATING TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED’S; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades ENCE Energia y Celulosa to Ba2 From Ba3; Stable Outlook; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B-bf / Aa-bf.ar Ratings To Iam Retorno Total; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to the eight classes of notes to be issued by Contego CLO lll B.V; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALDESA’S B2 CFR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coca-Cola Femsa’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ratings; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS INDIAN DELINQUENCY RATES FOR SMALL- AND MEDIUM-SIZE ENTERPRISE ABS BACKED BY LOANS AGAINST PROPERTY WILL CONTINUE TO RISE; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Gsms 2018-GS9; 15/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Turkish Banking System Outlook Is Negative Due To Downside Risks For Funding & Asset Quality

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 25,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 257,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 282,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37 million shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo gets ready to hear protests at meeting in Des Moines; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: RISING U.S. WAGES WILL SQUEEZE PROFITS; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 20/04/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q FIGURES MAY CHANGE DUE TO REGULATORY PROBES; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 15/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company – WFC; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME LENDING RETAIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 145,957 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 815 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 210 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 16 shares. Amer Group invested in 67,320 shares. Atwood Palmer reported 2,800 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Spinnaker Trust has 2,115 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co holds 4,786 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd accumulated 105,970 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.57M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 1,355 were accumulated by Canandaigua Bankshares Tru Communication. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 20,000 shares stake.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 399,115 shares to 570,063 shares, valued at $109.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 159,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fincl Gp holds 1.04% or 131,254 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cetera Advisor Lc reported 126,762 shares stake. Anchor Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Congress Asset Ma invested in 5,325 shares. Pure Advisors Incorporated holds 7,115 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset, a Oregon-based fund reported 29,262 shares. California-based Cohen Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Davenport Company Lc holds 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 202,018 shares. Ipswich Inv Company holds 0.26% or 16,352 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr invested in 134,139 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Murphy Capital Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Japan-based Hikari Pwr Ltd has invested 7.82% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 31,723 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 28,784 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM) by 19,675 shares to 207,852 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont by 7,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

