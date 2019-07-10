Echo Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Envestnet (ENV) Holding by $5.14 Million; Stock Value Rose; Synnex (SNX) Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Decreased Position by $939,550 as Stock Declined

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 79,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 376,870 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.64M, down from 455,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 143,966 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Adj EPS 37c; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Rev $811M-$821M

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 37,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 392,314 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $276,377 activity. The insider Witt Marshall sold 600 shares worth $57,846.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.02% or 383,075 shares in its portfolio. 65,469 are owned by Kennedy Mgmt. Phocas Corp holds 101,253 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. 44,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 93,771 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 140,947 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 54,002 shares. Zpr Investment stated it has 5.19% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). The California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated has invested 0.07% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Moreover, Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 150 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited stated it has 22,060 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors holds 16 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,157 shares.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $12.97M for 69.54 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.89% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 87,073 shares to 845,038 shares, valued at $108.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 361,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $450,827 activity. Mayer Joshua had sold 2,616 shares worth $143,880 on Monday, February 4.