Echo Street Capital Management Has Trimmed By $44.65 Million Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake; Rcm Technologies (RCMT) Shorts Raised By 28.74%

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 77.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 911,326 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 269,468 shares with $13.45 million value, down from 1.18M last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $81.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 480,320 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Rcm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) had an increase of 28.74% in short interest. RCMT’s SI was 11,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 28.74% from 8,700 shares previously. With 13,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Rcm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s short sellers to cover RCMT’s short positions. The SI to Rcm Technologies Inc’s float is 0.14%. It closed at $3.31 lastly. It is down 33.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCMT News: 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: RCM Beteiligungs AG english; 20/04/2018 – DJ RCM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCMT); 06/03/2018 – RCM Tech 4Q EPS 2c; 23/03/2018 – Surgical Notes Invites ASCA 2018 Attendees to Run the RCM Marathon; 09/05/2018 – RCM Tech 1Q Rev $50.8M; 06/03/2018 – R C M TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.02; 06/03/2018 – RCM Tech 4Q Rev $51.1M; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Hires for AdvancedMD Growing RCM Division; 03/05/2018 – RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – RCM Tech 1Q EPS 9c

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 09/06: (DOCU) (GCO) (TNAV) Higher (DOMO) (MDLZ) (PD) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 22.74 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 68,743 shares to 223,541 valued at $42.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 351,653 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Citizens State Bank Trust holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 73,930 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc Ny holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 8,295 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Adirondack Tru holds 0.08% or 2,151 shares in its portfolio. 42,482 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Trust Of Vermont has 0.56% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 129,214 shares. Winfield accumulated 0.12% or 4,512 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct has 1.02% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 583,452 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Raymond James Tru Na has 0.16% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 244,838 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department accumulated 10,950 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc owns 48,374 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. 5,560 are held by Eqis Cap Mngmt.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 4.63% above currents $56.39 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $6200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $42.88 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering.

More notable recent RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is RCM Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RCMT) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jobless Claims Fall Sharply: 4 Staffing Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.