Echo Street Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB); Mitchell Group Has Increased Its Continental Resources (CLR) Holding by $2.44 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 37.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 39,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,964 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10M, up from 105,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 552,676 shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 1.99 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 66,916 shares to 308,687 shares, valued at $35.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 406,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,660 shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 54 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 32,034 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 1.47M shares stake. Victory Mgmt owns 2,668 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 340,541 shares stake. Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership has 10,844 shares. 39,923 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 6,092 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co owns 196 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 3,299 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 25 shares. Community State Bank Na has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greenleaf has invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.29% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). British Columbia Inv Management Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 49,627 shares.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) by 19,310 shares to 52,470 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 225,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,440 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Com (NYSE:KMI).