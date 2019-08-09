Echo Street Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by $558,220 as Share Value Declined; Canyon Capital Advisors Increased Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 27,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 401,123 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, up from 373,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 2.07M shares traded or 5.30% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 7.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 77.58M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674.19 million, up from 69.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 8.89 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Cap Advsr Ltd stated it has 48,342 shares. 4.79M were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Hodges Management has 0.33% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 375,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc reported 514,832 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 25,100 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 44,742 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Communication Inc stated it has 445,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2.50M shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 1.04 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability holds 69,121 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Lc invested in 0% or 363,075 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 20.22 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Soros Fund Management Limited Co invested in 5.01% or 24.82M shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.40 million shares to 3.99 million shares, valued at $82.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 10.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 72,869 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Swiss Natl Bank reported 171,100 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). State Common Retirement Fund holds 107,503 shares. Miller Howard Ny, a New York-based fund reported 259,429 shares. 15,500 were reported by Pictet Asset. First City Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 19,125 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 1.54 million shares. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 0% or 589 shares. Moreover, Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 257,128 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 66,090 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division accumulated 0% or 227 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability has 200 shares.