Echo Street Capital Management Has Raised Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $2.56 Million; New South Capital Management Has Decreased Its Open Text (OTEX) Position as Market Valuation Rose

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 133,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 4.95 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.04M, down from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 149,002 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 7,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 36,379 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, up from 28,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $362.67. About 212,854 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP)

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (NYSE:BAM) by 36,365 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $70.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWS) by 167,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 14,500 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.14% or 48,862 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company reported 0.19% stake. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 46,168 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 48,100 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Mirador Prns LP reported 1,501 shares. Hahn Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 59,445 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 103 shares. Fenimore Asset Incorporated reported 4,030 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has invested 0.42% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 10,674 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Korea Inv stated it has 0.23% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sei Invs Company has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cibc Asset Management invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Arrow Fincl has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.