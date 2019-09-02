Echo Street Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Envestnet (ENV) by $5.14 Million as Stock Price Rose; F5 Networks (FFIV) Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Decreased Its Stake by $465,816 as Market Valuation Declined

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 79,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 376,870 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.64 million, down from 455,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 245,486 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Adj EPS 37c; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc analyzed 2,986 shares as the company's stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 7,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 10,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 551,264 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $18.88M for 38.66 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 70,990 shares to 179,130 shares, valued at $27.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 198,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,220 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,162 shares to 20,798 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $115.46 million for 16.17 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

