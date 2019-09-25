Echo Street Capital Management Has Lowered Its Global Pmts (GPN) Stake as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Boston Research & Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 130,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The hedge fund held 308,699 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.43M, down from 438,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $160.58. About 3.14M shares traded or 66.25% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26M, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $483.08 million for 24.93 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

