Echo Street Capital Management Has Lowered Atmos Energy (ATO) Position By $2.39 Million; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lifted Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 1387.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 28,299 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 30,338 shares with $4.35 million value, up from 2,039 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $49.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.14% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $151.48. About 1.15M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 31.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 23,445 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 4.30%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 50,873 shares with $5.24 million value, down from 74,318 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $12.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $106.46. About 358,179 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Welbilt Stock Has Soared More Than 50% in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In July – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. sold $1.99 million worth of stock or 14,500 shares. The insider NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM sold $2.57 million.

Among 8 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northcoast downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $12100 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold”. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M owns 6,283 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 48 shares. 2,789 are held by Putnam Invs Limited Com. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 17,737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barr E S & stated it has 1,626 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd has 0.05% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 575 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 2,645 shares. Logan invested in 2,655 shares. Strs Ohio has 158,832 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited invested in 9,420 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Kentucky Retirement System reported 0.18% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BanColombia S.A. (CIB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 40,885 shares to 198,023 valued at $19.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 7,505 shares and now owns 36,379 shares. Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) was raised too.