Echo Street Capital Management Has Lifted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake; Diversified Investment Strategies Increases Position in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 44,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 422,557 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.13 million, up from 378,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 991,943 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 154,115 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, up from 93,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 2.29M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 4,669 shares to 151,326 shares, valued at $31.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 40,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 804,080 shares, and cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser sells Michigan timberlands for $300M – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Weyerhaeuser Shares Fell 14.9% in May – Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Michigan deal exceeds analyst estimates, RBC says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Should Be On More Stable Footing Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackhill Capital Inc has 0.11% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 26,240 shares. Forbes J M & Llp owns 16,886 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 48,893 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Company owns 7,585 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 564 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hyman Charles D invested in 0.35% or 127,021 shares. Spc Fincl holds 0.32% or 60,100 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 80,814 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bancorporation Of The West invested in 0.06% or 20,288 shares. 171,564 are held by Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv. Skba Management Ltd Co holds 334,200 shares.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,235 shares to 42,168 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life holds 466 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Iowa-based Cambridge Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Wellington Group Llp has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 233,800 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Linscomb Williams invested in 0.03% or 9,567 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Co owns 11,896 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Co holds 10,800 shares. Wespac Limited accumulated 9,214 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt Inc holds 0.12% or 8,808 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Quantum Management Ltd Company Nj reported 7.42% stake. Amer State Bank owns 0.28% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 27,222 shares. 211,637 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Company. Chevy Chase Inc reported 486,918 shares. Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).