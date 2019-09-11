Echo Street Capital Management Has Lifted Unifirst Mass (UNF) Position by $10.86 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Benedict Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $316,928

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.62. About 2.01M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (UNF) by 65.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 70,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The hedge fund held 179,130 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.50M, up from 108,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $190.56. About 91,180 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 16.87 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

