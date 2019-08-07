Echo Street Capital Management Has Lifted Its Genpact Limited (G) Stake by $2.04 Million as Share Value Rose; Marsico Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Ball (BLL) by $312,930

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 5,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 97,319 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, up from 91,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 1.09M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp: Growth Cap Projects Are on Track; 05/03/2018 Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Will Fit With Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram In Los Angeles, Reports `SB Nation’; 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecastsl Technavio; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 19/03/2018 – Ball Corp CDS Widens 12 Bps; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 58,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The hedge fund held 377,620 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29M, up from 319,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 743,176 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 56,079 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 13 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). The Missouri-based Century has invested 0.09% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Envestnet Asset invested in 80,662 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 16,594 are owned by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.02% or 52,224 shares in its portfolio. Lapides Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 48,600 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 178,441 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 101,685 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd reported 3,442 shares stake. Raymond James & Associates has 180,096 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.15% or 524,340 shares.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,893 shares to 107,970 shares, valued at $192.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 354,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,163 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 345,310 shares to 854,444 shares, valued at $51.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 219,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631,099 shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.