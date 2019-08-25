Echo Street Capital Management Has Lifted Idexx Labs (IDXX) Position; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Air Canada (TSE:AC) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Air Canada Vote & VV (TSE:AC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Canada Vote & VV has $45 highest and $39 lowest target. $43’s average target is -0.23% below currents $43.1 stock price. Air Canada Vote & VV had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Canaccord Genuity maintained Air Canada (TSE:AC) rating on Sunday, March 3. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $45 target. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Macquarie Research. See Air Canada (TSE:AC) latest ratings:

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 35.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc acquired 9,418 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 36,075 shares with $8.07 million value, up from 26,657 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $23.28B valuation. The stock decreased 3.37% or $9.44 during the last trading session, reaching $270.44. About 304,710 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $275.75’s average target is 1.96% above currents $270.44 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) rating on Friday, August 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $29300 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity. $99,904 worth of stock was bought by Kingsley Lawrence D on Tuesday, August 6.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 43,014 shares to 192,697 valued at $30.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) stake by 231,601 shares and now owns 63,109 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has 331,063 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 63,654 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp, a Maine-based fund reported 35,038 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0.25% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 167,515 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services holds 37,018 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Agf America stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). First Mercantile Tru Com invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Natl Bank Of America De invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cacti Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 4,054 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co has 105,613 shares. Ghp Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 2,450 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Bancshares & Tru Com has 1,368 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Air Canada provides the U.S. transbonder and international airline services. The company has market cap of $11.67 billion. The firm offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transbonder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. It has a 10.28 P/E ratio. It also provides air cargo services on domestic and the U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and other markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia.