Echo Street Capital Management Has Lifted Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Position; Caymus Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by $16.85 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 115.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 98,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 183,695 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.89 million, up from 85,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $233.22. About 127,723 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 244,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 217,082 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17 million, down from 461,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 241,816 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs LP accumulated 100,426 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nomura Asset invested in 0.01% or 16,419 shares. Diamond Hill Capital reported 5.98 million shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldg Inc holds 0.02% or 81,279 shares. American Century Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.85M shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Parkside Bank & has 3,026 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co owns 82,572 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.06% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 7,931 were reported by Bluecrest Capital Ltd. Riverhead Capital Management has invested 0.22% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Gp One Trading Lp accumulated 4,366 shares or 0% of the stock. Adams Natural Res Fund holds 0.32% or 26,900 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,795 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 4,278 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares to 786,315 shares, valued at $15.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

