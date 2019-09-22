Echo Street Capital Management Has Lifted By $17.42 Million Its Ansys (ANSS) Stake; If Bancorp (IROQ) Sentiment Is 1.25

If Bancorp Inc (IROQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.25, from 2.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 5 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 4 decreased and sold equity positions in If Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 786,960 shares, up from 767,341 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding If Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 28.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc acquired 85,377 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 383,311 shares with $78.51M value, up from 297,934 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $18.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $216.57. About 395,877 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 4,926 shares traded or 10.42% up from the average. IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) has risen 2.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical IROQ News: 30/04/2018 – IF Bancorp 3Q EPS 27c; 19/04/2018 – DJ IF Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IROQ); 26/04/2018 – Department Examining if Bank Pushed Participants in Low-Cost 401(k) Plans Into More Expensive IRAs; 06/03/2018 MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TOO EARLY TO SAY IF BANK IS IN LINE WITH 2018 BUDGET; 26/04/2018 – Department Also Probing if Bank’s Retirement-Plan Services Unit Pressed Customers to Buy In-House Funds

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in IF Bancorp, Inc. for 48,250 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 325,174 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.27% invested in the company for 101,985 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 0.22% in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 15,400 shares.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company has market cap of $76.63 million. The firm offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It has a 21.31 P/E ratio. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans.

More notable recent IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IF Bancorp Inc (IROQ) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “If Bancorp (IROQ) Increases Stock Repurchase Program to 320K Shares – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq and the Iraq Stock Exchange Signs New Market Technology Agreement – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “IF Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 130,160 shares to 308,699 valued at $49.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 47,525 shares and now owns 136,928 shares. Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 6.48% above currents $216.57 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $23000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 16 by Needham. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $19000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 13 by Wedbush. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 11.