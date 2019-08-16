Echo Street Capital Management Has Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $13.13 Million; Tctc Holdings Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lowered by $767,600 as Stock Declined

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 44.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 68,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 223,541 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.92 million, up from 154,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.63. About 462,585 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO DEPLOY ITS OWN CASH IN SAUDI DEALS FOR FIRST TIME; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 02/05/2018 – Goldman CEO pledges caution in consumer lending; 13/05/2018 – Goldman’s Asia Prime Services Sales Head Is Said to Plan Leaving; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave company as soon as year’s end – Dow Jones; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets Under Supervision $1.5 Trillion at 1Q End; 09/03/2018 – MARKS: THERE ARE TERRIFIC PEOPLE THROUGHOUT GOLDMAN SACHS; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Names Solomon as Next in Line to Replace CEO Blankfein

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 127,855 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, down from 137,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $67.98. About 2.94M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29,145 shares to 369,252 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Llc owns 78,515 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 1.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stearns Financial Svcs Group has 33,080 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Llc has 0.42% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cim Investment Mangement Inc accumulated 0.6% or 19,219 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 39,833 shares. Beech Hill invested in 0.13% or 2,700 shares. 4,199 are held by Novare Management Limited Com. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund accumulated 84,239 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Dowling Yahnke Limited Com has invested 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cibc Asset has 0.28% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 562,721 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc has 0.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11.92M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 54,633 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sit Inv Assoc holds 0.03% or 13,175 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 248,701 shares to 302,941 shares, valued at $20.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 89,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,050 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc has invested 0.12% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Choate Investment stated it has 1,496 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Incorporated owns 7,236 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The California-based Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Chickasaw Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,150 shares. Moreover, Continental Limited Liability Company has 3.57% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 39,946 shares. Weiss Multi holds 10,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust reported 0.86% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,050 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.13% or 90,041 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Company owns 3,300 shares. Maverick Limited holds 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 34,090 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 35,860 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust reported 350 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) debt fund loan fuels apartment tower from New Orleans developer – Nashville Business Journal” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. – Friend Of The Long-Term Investor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “A Winning Plan for the Consumer Market Is Driving Goldman Sachs Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.