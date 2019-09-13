Echo Street Capital Management Has Decreased Its Equifax (EFX) Position by $10.69 Million; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position Maintained by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 189.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 2,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $260.43. About 277,429 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 79,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 213,949 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.93M, down from 293,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 311,930 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor As Chief Executive Officer; 14/03/2018 – SEC Says Ying Was Next In Line to Be Equifax CIO; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Re-Elect Board Members in Wake of Breach; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 14/03/2018 – US authorities accuse former Equifax executive of insider trading; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT REPORTED YING’S SHARE SALE TO AUTHORITIES; 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14; 09/03/2018 – At least one positive thing could come from the last year’s massive Equifax data breach:

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Elizabeth Warren calls on FTC to investigate Equifax settlement claims she believes â€˜misled’ consumers – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Equifax® joins Verified.Meâ„¢ NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Equifax Asks: Would you Fib on a Mortgage Application? – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 58,454 shares to 208,549 shares, valued at $55.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 62,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Spinnaker Trust owns 4,840 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moneta Gru Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 929 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chevy Chase Incorporated stated it has 101,355 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,699 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt reported 2,642 shares. Penobscot Investment reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Brown Advisory has 17,155 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co holds 6,312 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group reported 173,443 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Raymond James Serv Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Toth Financial Advisory accumulated 36,267 shares or 1.1% of the stock.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.07 million for 24.53 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.