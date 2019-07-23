Echo Street Capital Management Has Decreased Its Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Holding by $1.94 Million; As Actuant Cl A (ATU) Stock Price Rose, Cove Street Capital Decreased Position

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 13,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 285,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.68 million, down from 298,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.39. About 406,872 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp Cl A (ATU) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 41,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 636,115 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, down from 678,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Actuant Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 232,401 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has risen 1.66% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Actuant 2Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT ELECTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $231,901 activity.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. ARE’s profit will be $202.91M for 20.70 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.58% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $4.82 million activity. Cunningham John H also sold $661,300 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $659,600 was made by Banks Jennifer on Friday, February 8. MARCUS JOEL S sold $1.30 million worth of stock. CIRUZZI VINCENT had sold 6,621 shares worth $874,435 on Friday, February 8.

