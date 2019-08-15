Echo Street Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) by $2.81 Million; Rwc Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $16.80 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 59,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 214,829 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22M, down from 274,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 425,171 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 141.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 454,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 773,987 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.75 million, up from 319,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 4.26M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds stated it has 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 13,006 are owned by Sun Life Financial. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 50,900 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Joel Isaacson & reported 15,375 shares. Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 7,413 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 247,842 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 375 shares. Scout Invs Incorporated has 890,717 shares. Bokf Na holds 90,958 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.03% or 33,601 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 118,759 were reported by Balyasny Asset Lc. Massachusetts-based Bogle Lp De has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 551,327 shares to 672,220 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 46,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,642 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.21M for 25.41 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi invested in 0.05% or 7,000 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il invested in 61,596 shares. The California-based Shelton has invested 0.04% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 15,904 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 2.35M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Inc stated it has 1.91 million shares. Virtu Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 10,121 shares. Clean Yield reported 1.88% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Aperio Grp Llc stated it has 59,855 shares. Fmr Limited Com has 971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited has 0.05% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 20,730 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust reported 41 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 215,509 shares. Westwood Holdg holds 0.01% or 12,785 shares in its portfolio. 93,042 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund.