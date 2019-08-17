Echo Street Capital Management Has Decreased Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $3.57 Million; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Raised Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position by $9.02 Million as Valuation Rose

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 378.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 167,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 211,219 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 44,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 272,189 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 44,627 shares as the company's stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 929,733 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.73 million, down from 974,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $22.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 3.31 million shares traded or 20.27% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Fulton Savings Bank Na has 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 5,041 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 150,077 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has invested 0.41% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Fred Alger Management has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 5,811 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Gam Holding Ag holds 45,223 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Company reported 9,924 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 165,000 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 21,669 shares. Numerixs Investment has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.04% or 185,706 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Assoc Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 4,670 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 87,073 shares to 845,038 shares, valued at $108.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "RSI Alert: Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Now Oversold – Nasdaq" on August 14, 2019