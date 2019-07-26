Echo Street Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $2.39 Million as Stock Price Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lowered Target (Call) (TGT) Stake by $3.19 Million; Stock Declined

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 23,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,873 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 74,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.06. About 152,020 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Target Corp (Call) (TGT) by 53.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 39,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Target Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.90M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 351,653 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $57.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 15,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23M for 37.52 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Blb&B Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). The Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 600 were reported by Bartlett & Limited Liability Corporation. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 109 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 22,187 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 720 are held by Field & Main State Bank. Tiedemann Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 13,285 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 285 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited Com owns 14,902 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 152,578 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 44,603 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14,582 shares to 74,582 shares, valued at $19.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

