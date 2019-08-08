Echo Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Envestnet (ENV) by $5.14 Million; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Increased Its Lear (LEA) Position by $5.49 Million; Share Price Declined

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 40,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 2.88M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391.14M, up from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.9. About 211,442 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 79,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 376,870 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.64 million, down from 455,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.71% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 1.15M shares traded or 305.77% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 21/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. to Offer $300 Million of Convertible Notes; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23,516 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $139.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 884,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32.76M shares, and cut its stake in Box Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 94,807 shares to 293,163 shares, valued at $34.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.58 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).