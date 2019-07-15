Echo Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stake as Share Value Rose; Thomas White International LTD Has Increased Its Yy Ads Cla (YY) Position

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 276,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 446,390 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, down from 723,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 417,805 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Cla (YY) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 4,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 34,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Cla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 455,990 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.49M for 8.12 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 9,322 shares to 261,153 shares, valued at $23.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 237,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (NYSE:SBS) by 126,270 shares to 271 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 8,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,976 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).

