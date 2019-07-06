Echo Street Capital Management Has Cut Avery Dennison (AVY) Stake by $40.14 Million; As U S G (USG) Stock Price Were Volatile, Holder Havens Advisors Increased Its Holding

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 30/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend USG Hldrs Vote “AGAINST” All Four USG Director Nominees on the GOLD Proxy Card; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP SAYS KNAUF KG’S PROPOSAL IS “WHOLLY INADEQUATE, OPPORTUNISTIC AND DOES NOT REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE OF COMPANY”; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS ON APRIL 16, DELIVERED LETTER TO BOARD OF USG CORP – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES NO U.S. FEDERAL CASH TAXES’18-’20 ON NOLS,CREDITS; 12/04/2018 – USG CORP – SENT LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS URGING THEM TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF USG’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – IKnauf Says USG Board Rejected Offer Without Engaging in ‘Meaningful Discussions’; 02/05/2018 – Merger talks may not succeed. USG signaled it might hold out for more than $42 per share and that Knauf “will see value in excess” of its original bid; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON KNAUF PROPOSAL FOR USG BOARD; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF: USG SAID NOV. 2017 PROPOSAL WAS NOT IN HOLDER INTEREST; 23/04/2018 – Knauf Sends Letter to USG Holders Urging Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 83.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 355,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 70,385 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, down from 425,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.48. About 540,008 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 4.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 148,743 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Company has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Ruggie Grp invested in 0.05% or 1,000 shares. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership reported 26,745 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 46,526 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 13,890 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 530 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Llc. 10,698 were reported by M&T Comml Bank Corp. Principal has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Alpine Assoc Mngmt holds 1.76 million shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 109,551 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management reported 49,287 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Pnc Fincl Grp accumulated 26,253 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 209,388 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 159,636 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0.06% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). 29,473 are owned by Amp Invsts. 132,366 are held by Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 15,000 shares. Kames Public Ltd Co stated it has 423,007 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 58,293 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 153,331 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 34,980 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.11% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Harding Loevner LP has 0% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 600 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) or 45,254 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 1,191 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.19% or 205,518 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 98,291 shares to 183,695 shares, valued at $37.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 171,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.66 per share. AVY’s profit will be $141.81 million for 17.93 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $732,783 activity. 5,027 shares valued at $523,763 were sold by STEWART JULIA A on Friday, February 1.