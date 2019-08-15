Echo Street Capital Management Decreased Stake in Envestnet (ENV) as Share Price Rose; As Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Stake by $6.80 Million

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.02% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 5.16M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 79,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 376,870 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.64M, down from 455,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 589,988 shares traded or 90.93% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Embraces Alexa, Insurance Products — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Manchester Llc holds 0% or 665 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,100 shares. Capstone Inv Limited Company holds 114,311 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pnc Financial Services Inc reported 7,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company owns 10 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Whittier Com holds 6,809 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Allstate invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 27,197 shares. Centerbridge Prtn LP owns 6.75 million shares. Country Bancorporation accumulated 181 shares. Salem Invest Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 500 shares.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 56,500 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $68.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Team Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,903 are owned by Brown Mngmt Lc. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 239,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 11,038 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 4 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 16,639 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street stated it has 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Axa, a France-based fund reported 289,590 shares. Scout Invs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Whetstone Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.1% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 149,875 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 280,313 were reported by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com. Stephens Invest Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 1.21% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 911,701 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 36,692 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 379 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fin reported 429 shares.