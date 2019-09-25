Echo Street Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Meritage Homes (MTH) by $23.96 Million; Farr Miller & Washington Has Boosted Its Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) Position by $11.25 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 469,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 688,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.32 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 219,956 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 80,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 311,563 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51M, up from 230,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 3.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iberiabank Corp holds 63,275 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 46,417 shares. Dudley And Shanley holds 5.89% or 174,750 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt owns 2.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,891 shares. Navellier And Assoc holds 2,628 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Welch Gru Ltd Company reported 7,772 shares stake. Chesley Taft Ltd Liability reported 2.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Florida-based Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Signature Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,962 shares. Lumbard & Kellner Ltd Liability Corp has 1.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,674 shares. Segment Wealth Lc accumulated 3,676 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 1,871 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 1.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,882 shares to 411,729 shares, valued at $55.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 7,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Brady Corporation’s (NYSE:BRC) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Big Disney Competitor Makes a Major Deal with Comcast – International Business Times” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Next-Gen Growth Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Years in the making, work begins on 400-home Triangle community – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The exurbs are back – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $56.67 million for 11.93 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.98% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 883,572 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $78.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 17,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Eventbrite Inc.