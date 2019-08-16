Echo Street Capital Management Decreased Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position by $18.15 Million; As Stryker (SYK) Share Price Rose, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered Stake by $802,972

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 4,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 1,026 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 5,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $218.04. About 199,291 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 185,203 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 59,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 245,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 EPS 28c-EPS 38c; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of `20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS BETWEEN $1.68 AND $1.78; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 21,625 shares to 26,916 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 3,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.82 million for 28.69 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic owns 5,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc reported 5,116 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank owns 31,113 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Professional Advisory Service stated it has 92,991 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 2.51% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 77,000 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 2.03M shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd reported 5,371 shares. St Germain D J Inc reported 1,701 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 462 shares. Oak Assoc Limited Oh holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 6,060 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 25,562 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.08% or 1.31 million shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 13,394 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.72 million shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $42.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 39,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).